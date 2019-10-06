Faith Johnson Wins Individual State Golf Title, as North Finishes in Second

So, here’s how it all shook out after today’s final round: Fort Wayne Homestead is the IHSAA team state champion, winning by 12 strokes over North. The Lady Huskies trailed by 9, to start the day, then made a big early push to get within a stroke of the Spartans, but could not keep the rally going, and settled for second place. Memorial finished in 10th place, and Gibson Southern ended up in 14th.