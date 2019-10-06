Faith Johnson Wins Individual State Golf Title, as North Finishes in Second

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Another year, another trip to state, for the North girls golf team. The defending state champion, Lady Huskies, made it back to the state finals, for the sixth-straight year! North came in, as the favorite to win it again, too, after an unprecedented run, thru sectionals and regionals. Also, joining them at state, were Memorial and Gibson Southern.
So, here’s how it all shook out after today’s final round: Fort Wayne Homestead is the IHSAA team state champion, winning by 12 strokes over North. The Lady Huskies trailed by 9, to start the day, then made a big early push to get within a stroke of the Spartans, but could not keep the rally going, and settled for second place. Memorial finished in 10th place, and Gibson Southern ended up in 14th.
However, check this out: North sophomore phenom, Faith Johnson, finished as the individual state champion!! Johnson shot 2-under par for the two-day tourney, to win individual medal honors, by two strokes! She was the only golfer to finish the weekend, under par!
As for the other individual scores, they are as follows:
--NORTH--
Chloe Johnson: +13
Abby Whittington: +14
Reagan Sohn: +17
Destynie Sheridan: +18
--MEMORIAL--
Mallory Russell: +16
Rachel Basinski: +33
Paige Royalty: +35
Izzy Drake: +55
Elayna Zausch/Margo Wittmer: +135
--GIBSON SOUTHERN--
Claire Jones: +39
Hillary Humbaugh: +43
Allie Sensmeier: +45
Liz Angermeier: +61
Jessie Irvin/Vanessa Schmitt: +102
--LOCAL INDIVIDUALS WITHOUT TEAMS--
Castle’s Carly Frazier finished tied for 30th at +22.
North Posey’s Haylee Exline finished in 68th at +36.
Congrats to all the local golfers who competed in the state finals!
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.