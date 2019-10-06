Deputies: Drunk driver arrested after short chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say a driver wouldn’t stop for them late Saturday night.
A deputy patrolling I-69 near Green River Road says he spotted the driver of a SUV straddling both lanes, swerving, and changing speeds.
The deputy says he activated his lights to pull the driver over near Morgan, but he kept driving. After about a minute, the deputy says he turned on his sirens.
He says the driver kept going, drifting between lanes, for about two more miles.
Deputies say he finally pulled over and was given commands to put his hands outside the window.
They say he had trouble obeying and had to be told several times.
Deputies say the driver, 42-year-old Nicholas Luedde, had trouble getting out of his car. They say he had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol.
Deputies say Luedde admitted to drinking wine, but said it had been hours since his last drink. They say he refused to take a chemical test.
Luedde is charged with resisting law enforcement, OMVWI, and OMVWI-refusal.
