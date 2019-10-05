Rain Arrives Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Skies featured abundant sunshine as high temps surged 10-degrees above normal in the mid-80’s behind southerly winds. An advancing cold front will usher in clouds tonight with scattered rain developing late as low temps drop into the lower 60’s.
With area wide burn bans in place, we have excellent chances for needed rain on Sunday which has be absent since late August. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms but the severe weather threat is low. Cooler high temps in the mid to upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain likely on Sunday night with rain totals up to 1-inch.
Most of the rain will end early Monday setting up comfortable autumn weather for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Skies becoming partly to mostly sunny with high temps in the lower 70’s. Temps will nose-dive into the mid to upper 40’s early Tuesday under clear skies. Mostly sunny and pleasant during the afternoon as high temps reach the mid-70’s.
