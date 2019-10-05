More than a thousand temporary jobs coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - More than a thousand temporary jobs are coming to Owensboro because Federal officials need help conducting the 2020 Census next spring.
The Census Bureau is starting now, getting the word out about next year’s census.
They have jobs with daytime, evening and weekend hours. All jobs include paid training with pay starting at $14 an hour and workers are reimbursed 58 cents per mile for work travel.
For more information, you can call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020). Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
For more information, please visit the 2020 Census Jobs page.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.