More than 1k runners take part in 16th annual Evansville Half Marathon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Weather conditions were ideal for more than 1,500 runners, who took part in the 16th annual Evansville Half Marathon, on Saturday.
The runners, who came in from 21 states, started along the riverfront at 7 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-50s.
More than three hours later when the runners crossed the finish line, it was around 70 degrees.
Maria Mehringer, Nashville, Tennessee, took first place amongst the women runners finishing with a time of 1:25:16. On the men’s side, Newburgh resident Jason Howell, 36-years-old, came in first place with a time of 1:11:41.
This was the 16th annual Evansville Half Marathon.
