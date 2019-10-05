200-mile long yard sale begins in Western Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 200-mile yardsale along U.S. 60 kicked off on Friday.
It spans eight counties from Livingston County to Meade County. There will be yard sales set up along the route.
The sale brought Tri-State resident, Beth Brown, all the way from Mt. Vernon, Indiana, to participate in the yard sale.
“To get rid of everything out of my house that I have collected all year... It’s great,” Brown said.
She told us she is going to stay in a trailer where she has set her sale set up, saying she will be there all weekend.
14 News asked the Henderson County Sheriff about safety because there will be many cars traveling the route to shop.
Sheriff Brady told us there will be cars trying to park on the sides of the road.
He said they let their patrols know to watch for those people parking and the potential for rear-end collisions.
The sale will continue through Sunday.
