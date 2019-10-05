IL State Police: Driver killed in single-vehicle wreck late Fri.

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a car crash late Friday on IL-242.
According to Illinois State Police, Troy Manahan, 57-years-old, of Wayne City, died in a single-vehicle wreck around 9:45 p.m. Friday in Waye County.
The news release from state police says Manahan was driving on IL-242 at CR-300 North when his car went off the road. ISP says his car then went through a large grassy median and eventually hit an embankment before overturning.
State police say in the news release Manahan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
