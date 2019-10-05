4 homeless men beaten with metal object and killed in New York City, police say

New York Police Department officers investigate the scene of an attack in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in New York. Four men who are believed to be homeless were brutally attacked and killed early Saturday in a street rampage. NYPD Detective Annette Shelton said that a fifth man remained in critical condition after also being struck with a long metal object that authorities recovered. (Source: Jeenah Moon/AP/Jeenah Moon)