Woman arrested after Henderson Co. chase

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail after a chase in Henderson County early Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy tried to stop 31-year-old Jessica Hardrick at the intersection of 14th and Green, but they say she tried to get away from the deputy.
The sheriff’s office says Henderson police were able to get Hardrick’s vehicle to hit to spike strips and she ended up crashing about three miles later in a ditch.
Hardrick then tried to run into a cornfield, but she was caught.
She is facing charges of fleeing and evading, driving DUI suspended license and conspiracy to traffic controlled substance.
