USI hosts annual ‘Flowers on the Lake’ to honor domestic violence survivors, victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It doesn’t matter your age, your gender, or where you live. Domestic violence is something one in every four women experience and one of every nine men.
The national coalition against domestic violence providing the alarming stats.
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness month, USI hosted it’s annual “Flowers on the Lake” event on Thursday. Students and faculty came together at Reflection Lake as each pedal honors victims and survivors.
14 News is committed to shining a light on domestic violence. Find resources and the national hotline on our website in the Peace of Mind section.
