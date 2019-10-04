Touchdown Live Week 7

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Believe it or not, we already in week seven of the high school football season in the Tri-State.
We have more than 20 games we’ll be tracking throughout the night:
1) CZR vs Edwards County - 7 p.m.
2) Carmi vs Eldorado - 7 p.m.
3) South Spencer vs Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
4) Ohio County vs Graves County - 7 p.m.
5) Fairfield vs Hamilton County - 7 p.m.
6) Todd County Central vs Hancock County - 7 p.m.
7) Castle vs Harrison - 7 p.m.
8) Southridge vs Heritage Hills - 6:30 p.m.
9) Henderson County vs Marshall County - 7 p.m.
10) Boss vs Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
11) Daviess County vs McCracken County - 7 p.m.
12) Owensboro Catholic vs McLean County - 7 p.m.
13) Central vs Memorial - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Stream Game of the Week
14) Reitz vs North - 7 p.m.
15) West Washington vs Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.
16) Gibson Southern vs Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.
17) Boonville vs Princeton - 7 p.m.
18) Tecumseh vs Springs Valley - 6:30 p.m.
19) North Posey vs Tell City - 7:30 p.m.
20) Webster County vs Union County - 7 p.m.
21) Washington vs Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports app, or on the 14 News website for all the highlights from Friday’s football action.
