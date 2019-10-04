Touchdown Live Week 7

By Jared Goffinet | October 4, 2019 at 2:46 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 2:46 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Believe it or not, we already in week seven of the high school football season in the Tri-State.

We have more than 20 games we’ll be tracking throughout the night:

1) CZR vs Edwards County - 7 p.m.

2) Carmi vs Eldorado - 7 p.m.

3) South Spencer vs Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.

4) Ohio County vs Graves County - 7 p.m.

5) Fairfield vs Hamilton County - 7 p.m.

6) Todd County Central vs Hancock County - 7 p.m.

7) Castle vs Harrison - 7 p.m.

8) Southridge vs Heritage Hills - 6:30 p.m.

9) Henderson County vs Marshall County - 7 p.m.

10) Boss vs Mater Dei - 7 p.m.

11) Daviess County vs McCracken County - 7 p.m.

12) Owensboro Catholic vs McLean County - 7 p.m.

13) Central vs Memorial - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Stream Game of the Week

14) Reitz vs North - 7 p.m.

15) West Washington vs Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.

16) Gibson Southern vs Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.

17) Boonville vs Princeton - 7 p.m.

18) Tecumseh vs Springs Valley - 6:30 p.m.

19) North Posey vs Tell City - 7:30 p.m.

20) Webster County vs Union County - 7 p.m.

21) Washington vs Vincennes Lincoln - 7 p.m.

