5th annual Play for Kate Softball Tournament this weekend

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The fifth annual Play for Kate Softball Tournament is happening over the weekend in Warrick County.
Organizers said that 85 teams from all over the Tri-State and surrounding states are participating this weekend. Those games will be played in Boonville and Newburgh from Friday night through Sunday.
It all starts Friday night at 5:30 with a balloon release in honor of Kate Bruggenschmidt who was killed in July of 2015 in an ATV crash.
Since her death, the Play of Kate Foundation was key in passing a helmet law in Indiana.
On Saturday, Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt will be dedicating a field at the Boonville Junior League Baseball and Softball Complex in Bruggenschmidt’s honor.
