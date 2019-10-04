5th annual Play for Kate Softball Tournament this weekend

Warrick County. (Source: WFIE)
By Evan Gorman | October 4, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 5:57 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The fifth annual Play for Kate Softball Tournament is happening over the weekend in Warrick County.

Organizers said that 85 teams from all over the Tri-State and surrounding states are participating this weekend. Those games will be played in Boonville and Newburgh from Friday night through Sunday.

It all starts Friday night at 5:30 with a balloon release in honor of Kate Bruggenschmidt who was killed in July of 2015 in an ATV crash.

Since her death, the Play of Kate Foundation was key in passing a helmet law in Indiana.

On Saturday, Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt will be dedicating a field at the Boonville Junior League Baseball and Softball Complex in Bruggenschmidt’s honor.

