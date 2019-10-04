Suspect accused of chasing man down street with gun

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after police say he chased another man down the street with a gun.
Police say 44-year-old William Matheny was found at his home on Grapevine Road.
Matheny told police he chased and shot after another man with a BB gun. That’s when officers found shell casings from a different gun.
Officers got a search warrant and they say they found a rifle, a gun that matched the shell casings and meth.
He’s in the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges and a charge of gun possession by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.