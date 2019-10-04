Sunrises School Spirit gets wild with the Jasper Wildcats

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Jasper High School Friday morning.
The Wildcats joined us in season one and they are back!
They collected nearly over 6,000 pounds of food and we’ve heard they’ve outdone themselves this year.
Let’s get a check of the current standings:
So far we have the McLean County Cougars coming in first place with more than 40,000 pounds of food. Next up, the Posey County Vikings with more than 21,000 pounds of food. Mt. Vernon is right behind them with 20,000 pounds.
So, we know the Wildcats have been working hard to prepare for this morning:
