Students in Henderson Co. get lesson on farming Friday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Students in Henderson County got a lesson on farming Friday.
Henderson County High School’s FFA helped organize a day of fun-filled learning.
“There’s a lot of hard work and a lot of things that go into farming and into producing food, and we just want to show the young students that," said JT Payne, Henderson Co. High School FFA instructor. "When mom and dad are behind a tractor in the mornings on the way to work, that’s how we’re getting food on the table.”
The event is a perfect way to kick off fall break for students.
