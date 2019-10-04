Stench so bad at home, officers couldn’t stand on porch; child removed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a neglect charge, after police say her child was found living in unfit conditions.
Police say they were investigating another case when they went to the Hawaii Drive home of 39-year-old Stephany Doan on August 2.
Officers say a seven-year-old child was sitting in the middle of the kitchen floor on several dirty sleeping bags.
They say toys were found in a room that had exposed wall insulation.
Police say the main bathroom was not functioning, and the walls had been torn away for the bathtub surround.
They say the home did not have power, other than one unsecured outlet that was hooked up to an electrical cord running up from the floor and under the trailer.
Six days later, detectives say they went back to the home with the department of child services.
They say the smell was so bad, they couldn’t even stand on the porch.
Police say the child was removed from the home and taken to the doctor. They say she had bug bites all over her legs.
They also say she hasn’t been at school because she doesn’t have the immunizations that are required.
Just last week, Doan was charged in a theft case that police also started investigating on August 2.
Police say she helped her neighbors move to a new home, but stole several of their items in the process.
Police say one of those items was a gun. They say she sold some stolen jewelry to a pawn shop and other items on the app “Let Go.”
Gregory Stokes was also charged in that case.
Records show Doan was also convicted in a theft case in 2009.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.