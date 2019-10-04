State grant helps keep public transportation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A state grant will help keep public transportation in Evansville.
The Board of Public works approved more the $2 million from INDOT to be used for the METS bus service.
The city applies for the grant every year to help with operating costs.
“If we didn’t have that money, it would actually put some things in jeopardy because then the city would either have to shoulder that up, or we would have to cut services," says Todd Robertson, Department of Transportation and Services. "So that means a lot to the riders and the people of Evansville.”
Since bus service started in 1971, officials say they have served more than 45 million passengers.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.