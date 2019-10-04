State, county officials unveil monument honoring those killed in 1917 Clay Coal Mine disaster

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, dozens in Webster County Kentucky took the time to remember the worst coal mining tragedy in Kentucky. It happened over a 100 years ago when 62 men were killed in a Webster County mine explosion.
State and county officials helped unveil a new landmark commemorating the disaster.
They first had a few speeches and before they unveiled the sign that honors the 62 men who lost their lives.
Judge-Executive Steve Henry said the sign is to make sure people don’t forget those lost in the tragedy.
The new monument sits right outside of the Clay city building.
