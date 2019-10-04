Runners prepare for Evansville Half Marathon on Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks the 16th annual Evansville Half Marathon, where runners will race through the downtown area.
On Friday, many came and picked up their race packets. Organizers said they expect upwards of 1,700 people to participate in the half marathon and 8-K race.
“The proceeds that are made from this race go directly back to the YMCA and their programs which help our local community and children," said Lindsay Botsch, half marathon committee chair. "So it’s a great event to bring all of the local runners together.”
The event will have an impact on downtown traffic. You should expect delays since Riverside Drive along the riverfront will be closed for the race.
