Police respond to assault report on Keck Ave.; 1 person arrested

Police respond to assault report on Keck Ave.; 1 person taken away in handcuffs
By Jared Goffinet | October 3, 2019 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 10:19 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a call for an assault on Thursday.

It happened on Keck Avenue arund 7 p.m. The incident caused the road to be shut down for about an hour.

According to Sgt. Evans with the Evansville Police Department, the person, who was taken away in handcuffs, was arrested in connection to this incident.

Officers on scene wouldn’t give us any information. We have a call out to EPD.

We will update you when we get an update.

