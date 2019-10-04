Police: Investigation underway after maggots found on toddler’s head wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say child services are investigating after an incident Thursday in Evansville.
They say 911 got a call from East Virginia Street about a three-year-old who had fallen and cut her head.
Police went along with AMR because the caller was very upset.
While the child was being treated, police say AMR workers found maggots around the wound.
Police say the home was very messy, with clothes and trash scattered around. They say five cats were also in the house, causing a strong smell.
Police say they believe the maggots came from a baby food jar the child was carrying when she fell and landed on it.
Officers say there were other children in the home.
No one has been arrested.
