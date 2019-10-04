Police investigating holdup at Evansville restaurant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police were called to a holdup at an Evansville restaurant.
It happened just after 10 Thursday night at the Zesto on Franklin Street.
According to authorities, two men walked into the restaurant and demanded money. Police say one of those men was armed.
They were able to make off with some cash.
No one inside the restaurant was hurt.
Shortly after the robbery, police say they made an arrest in the area. They’re still working to figure out if that person is connected to the holdup.
Right now, police are still investigating and we’ll keep you updated.
