Pleasant start to the weekend, rain returns Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It finally feels like fall! There is a brief warmup in store Saturday, but it will be followed by some much-needed rain!
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures falling through the 60s and into the upper 50s during the high school football games before eventually bottoming out in the low 50s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and, thanks to a weak warm front swinging through from the west-southwest, it will also a little warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.
That warm front will be quickly followed by a cold front that will bring us scattered rain chances beginning late Saturday night and continuing all the way into Monday. Because that rain will hang around a little longer into Monday than originally expected, our rain totals forecast has also increased. Now, it looks like most of the Tri-State will pick up 0.5 to 1 inch of rain from this system.
As that cold front moves out, our skies will clear, and we have plenty of sunshine on tap Tuesday! High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Sunday, but will fall back into and lower 70s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
