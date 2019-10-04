Owensboro selects new fire chief

“I am humbled and grateful for all of the great opportunities that the community of Daviess County and the City of Owensboro have given me over the past 21 years. Now, I have been offered the opportunity to take on my dream job as Chief of a fantastic, progressive organization with the Owensboro Fire Department. The safety and quality of life of those who live, work, worship and learn here will continue to be in good hands with the talented team of professionals at OFD,” said Howard.