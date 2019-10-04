Officials at Albion Fellows Bacon Center getting word out about ‘Domestic Violence Awareness Month’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and folks at the Albion Fellows Bacon Center are getting the word out.
They were out at Old National is downtown Evansville Friday taking pledges of their motto: We Believe.
People could stop by and learn about everyone impacted by domestic violence.
Officials want the community to know that help is out there.
“What’s most important is seeing lives impacted and changed for the better," said Kristie Byrns, executive director. "We’re gonna walk alongside someone no matter what phase they’re in. Many times people think they have to be leaving a situation. They don’t. We’re here to help wherever you are.”
