No charges will be filed against Fr. Bradley in Owensboro

Father Bradley (Source: Owensboro Diocese)
By Jill Lyman | October 4, 2019 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:19 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro priest accused of sex abuse will not face criminal charges.

Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel says there was not evidence to support the allegations, and it is passed the statute of limitations.

Fr. Joseph Edward Bradley, a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro, was suspended from public ministry by Bishop William F. Medley last spring.

Officials say the alleged abuse happened in the 80′s.

The Bishop has recommended a permanent suspension for Father Bradley, and the allegations against him have been turned over to the Vatican.

Fr. Bradley maintains his innocence.

