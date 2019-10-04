Neighborhood Watch: EPD looks for suspects in Zesto’s robbery, Henderson woman faces charges after overnight chase

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for the men who robbed a Zesto’s overnight.
It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Franklin Street location.
Officers said two men walked in and demanded money.
Police said one of them was armed, but no one was hurt.
A Henderson woman is facing charges after an overnight chase.
Sheriff’s deputies said they tried to pull a woman over around 2:30 at Green and 14th Streets.
Police said she kept driving and hit spike strips set up by the Henderson police.
Deputies said a few miles down the road, the vehicle lost its front tires and crashed into a ditch.
Deputies said Jessica Hardrick, 31, ran into a cornfield but was arrested a short time later.
She’s facing several charges including fleeing or evading, driving on a DUI suspended license and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.
The Owensboro Police Department is looking for two missing teenagers.
Skylar Broesch and Faith Hein haven’t been seen since Tuesday, October 1.
They are both 15-years-old and Police believe they might be together.
Skylar is 5′5″ and 130 pounds. Faith is 5′7″ and 120 pounds.
If you see them or know where they are, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
