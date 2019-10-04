Memorial QB wins Azzip Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The week six winner of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week is Memorial quarterback, Colton Pence.
In his second nomination this season, the senior won with 3,831 votes!
In the 27-7 win against Reitz, Pence was 12-of-23 for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also posted 51 yards on 8 carries.
“The big thing is I trust my O-line and I trust my receivers, we’re all coming together and we just need to stick to what we know," said Pence. "We just needed to get the offense back on track, that was a big thing, been down the past 2 weeks and getting the offense going was a big thing for us cause we know we have good competition coming forward.”
“He gets confidence and you get more comfortable with the game speed, it’s hard to simulate those things through the summer," said Memorial head coach, John Hurley. "So as you go thru and get used to your reads- it’s a learning curve, there’s definitely a learning curve to it and I think he’s done a nice job with it.”
Catch Pence in action as undefeated Memorial hosts Central (5-1) in an epic SIAC showdown. Stream the game for free on all 14 News digital platforms, coverage starts at 7 p.m.
