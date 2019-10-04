Local theaters adding security measures as ’Joker’ premiers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “Joker” premiered Thursday and it led to extra security at local theatres.
While there aren’t specific threats, some say the film could glorify violence. To be safe, the manager at AMC tells us there are two sheriff’s deputies working inside the theatre during the premiere.
At Showplace East, the owner says they are checking some large bags and have gone over emergency plans with all employees.
Again, there are not any specific threats. These measures are out of an abundance of caution.
Theatres around the country are also increasing security.
