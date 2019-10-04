Huntingburg man seriously hurt after deadly Knox Co. crash

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg man is seriously hurt after a deadly crash in Knox County.
State police say the crash happened around 9:45 Thursday evening on US 41, north of Willow Street.
ISP says the 26-year-old Kayla Jones, of Bicknell, had just driven onto US 41 northbound from Willow Street. Troopers say she traveled about 1,700 feet in the driving lane before crashing into the rear of a moped.
The passenger on the moped 21-year-old Skylar Newton, of Washington, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the moped, 22-year-old Robert Vaquero, of Huntingburg, was initially taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, but he was later airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
We’re told Vaquero was also not wearing a helmet.
Jones was not hurt in the crash.
ISP says the moped’s rear taillight wasn’t lit and Jones did not see the moped until just before the crash.
