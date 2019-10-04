Former DCSO deputy takes plea deal, pleads guilty to 5 counts of retaliation

Former DCSO deputy takes plea deal, pleads guilty to 5 counts of retaliation
October 4, 2019 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 4:24 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy accused of threatening his ex-wife has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Troy Calvert, 41, took a plea deal back in September, pleading guilty to five counts of retaliation against a participant in a legal process.

Officials with the Commonwealth’s attorney said Calvert was sentenced Friday afternoon to five years in prison.

[Previous: Former Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Deputy takes plea deal]

Calvert was previously serving time in Henderson County Jail in January for repeatedly ignoring the no-contact order meant to protect his ex-wife.

[Former Daviess Co. Deputy facing two new charges for making threats while in jail]

As part of the plea deal, he’s not allowed to contact his ex-wife or kids for five years.

Troy Calvert. (Source: Henderson Co. Jail)
Troy Calvert. (Source: Henderson Co. Jail) (Source: Henderson County Jail)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.