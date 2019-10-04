Former DCSO deputy takes plea deal, pleads guilty to 5 counts of retaliation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy accused of threatening his ex-wife has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Troy Calvert, 41, took a plea deal back in September, pleading guilty to five counts of retaliation against a participant in a legal process.
Officials with the Commonwealth’s attorney said Calvert was sentenced Friday afternoon to five years in prison.
Calvert was previously serving time in Henderson County Jail in January for repeatedly ignoring the no-contact order meant to protect his ex-wife.
As part of the plea deal, he’s not allowed to contact his ex-wife or kids for five years.
