Ford Center begins clear bag policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new clear bag policy is aiming to improve security and cut down on wait times at the Ford Center.
The days of bringing a backpack, a big purse, or a drawstring bag into the Ford Center are over.
Beginning on October 4, the Ford Center will implement its new clear bag policy. The policy limits what you can and can’t bring into the Ford Center, only allowing for small clutch purses, plastic food storage bags, or a 12 by 6 by 12 clear bag.
“It is inconvenient, but we’re trying to set a consistent policy and it’s really about trying to keep you safe," said Scott Schoenike, the Executive Director of the Ford Center.
Schoenike says there are three reasons for the change: safety, consistency, and the lines.
“No matter how many, it always seems like the last 15 minutes right before the event starts is always the crush. So we can open up an hour and a half early and nobody is in line, but it always comes down to that last 15 minutes and trying to get people through as fast as we can," said Schoenike. "So even if we can get 1 out of 5 bags with just a visual check because there’s not enough in it, that will still keep those lines moving through faster.”
The Ford Center is just one of many arenas around the country moving towards clear bags.
Schoenike says being able to see through helps security with their scan, and with how many places have the same policy it could streamline fan experience.
“It isn’t like you have to have a Ford Center Bag and a Bankers Life Bag, you know we’re all using the same policy so it’s easy enough if you go to other buildings as well," Schoenike said.
The Victory Theater is also implementing the same policy.
