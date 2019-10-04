Deja-vu all over again for North girls’ golf team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s deja-vu all over again for the North girls’ golf team.
The Lady Huskies are headed back to the State Championship for the sixth-straight year. They have won four out of the last five state titles.
This team has been record-setting on its path to Indianapolis.
First, they set a state-record low sectional score of 281 and then they followed that up with a record low regional score of 284. With the way they have been playing lately, they feel confident that they can bring home another state title.
As long as they overcome the pressure and play like they are capable of.
Now North isn’t the only local team going to state.
Memorial and Gibson Southern are also competing along with Castle’s Carly Frazier and North Posey’s Haylee Exline, who are going as individuals. The state finals are Friday and Saturday in Carmel.
