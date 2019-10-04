Dad accused of hitting son with broom handle

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing an assault charge, after police say he hit his child with a broom handle.
Police say a student reported it at Jesse Stuart Elementary School.
The boy said his father had been drinking and became upset with him over a homework assignment.
Police say the boy told them his father chased him around the house with the broom handle and hit him several times on the lower back.
Michael Knight was arrested and then released on a $1,000 bond
