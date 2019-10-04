Construction on Sunrise Pump Station continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Director Allen Mounts says their job is simple.
“We recycle what’s in the Ohio River, we clean it up and send it out to you," Mounts explains. "You use it, then send it back to us, we clean it back up again and put it back in the river.”
Mounts says they pump 28 million gallons of water per day, but as the city continues to grow, so do all of the water operations. The Sunrise Pump Station is set to be completed in late 2020.
“It’s a 40 million gallon a day pumping station and the reason we have to build it here is because we don’t have the real estate where our east treatment plant is today," says Mounts. "It requires a massive amount of area.”
At the end of the summer, Mounts says crews poured more than 600 cubic yards of concrete inside a large 40-foot hole. They are now installing rebar to reinforce the structure that will house more than just a pumping station.
“It’s going to be a multi-purpose facility," Mounts explains. "It will also house our laboratory for wastewater treatment. We do a tremendous amount of testing.”
This facility is just one of several included in the Renew Evansville project, which is aimed at dramatically upgrading the city’s infrastructure over the next 20 years.
“So it’s a long ways down the road but these are major infrastructure improvements and changes we are making today at several different locations," says Mounts. "But this is one of the most visible ones to the public.”
