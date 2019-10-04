Central Bears look to take top SIAC spot against Memorial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial (6-0) may be the last undefeated team here in the city, but they share the top spot in the conference with Central (5-1) because both of these teams are undefeated in SIAC play.
With a win on Friday, either the Bears or Tigers will claim the crown for now.
Both of these teams, of course, made it to Lucas Oil last season, but for Central, there’s a little revenge on the line. Memorial took the regular-season win from the Bears last year, which is what Central did to them in 2017.
14 Sports caught up with Central Head Coach Sean Coultis and the team at practice as the Bears prep to dethrone the Tigers.
“I tell our kids all the time, it’s one thing to want to be strong in the weight room, to want to win a State Championship and to want to beat Memorial, but you understand what it takes, are you willing to do it and you gotta do it," says Coach Coultis. "We had a heck of a week at practice, I think we’ve done everything that we need to put ourselves in position to be successful tomorrow.”
“They’ve got great coaching so there will definitely be a good fight, but we’ve seen some things and we prepared really well so I think we’re ready to go out there tomorrow," explains Camdyn Counts, Bears CB/WR. "I mean, I want revenge, I’m ready. It’d mean a lot, I think it would set us up for the rest of the season.”
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights from this game and the rest of Tri-State.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.