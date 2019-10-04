Breezy & Sharply Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front finally swept out the record heat and ushered in autumn weather. Temperatures 20-degrees cooler this morning in the lower 50’s under clear skies. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler this afternoon with high temps in the lower 70’s. Comfortable football weather tonight with temps falling into the 60’s under clear skies.
Mostly sunny and warmer on Saturday with high temps in the lower 80′s. There is a slight chance of rain late Saturday afternoon through the evening hours. Better chances for rain arrive on Sunday along with cooler temps in the lower 70′s. We haven’t recorded steady rain since August 26th when we received 1.3 inches.
