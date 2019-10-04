‘America’ riverboat stopping in Henderson Friday and Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the city of Henderson say the riverboat America will be here two times in the next week.
It is expected to arrive Friday around 10 p.m. on the Henderson Riverfront and leave at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The boat will be come back on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at about 8:45 a.m. after picking up a new group of passengers in Louisville and will stay until 1 p.m. that day.
According to its website, America was launched in 2016 and holds 185 guests.
