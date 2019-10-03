Traffic Alert: Closure planned on KY 181 in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert next week for drivers in Muhlenberg County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they have planed a daytime closure along KY 181 North in northern Muhlenberg County on Thursday, October 10.
The road will be closed during daylight hours to allow a cross drain to be replaced.
Officials say this is between Bennett Lane and the Baker Road/Gishton Road intersection about halfway between KY 70 and KY 2551.
KY 181 is expected to close at approximately 7:00 a.m. and reopen by about 3:30 p.m.
