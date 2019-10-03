SWAT team arrests Gibson Co. man after standoff

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after a standoff in Gibson County.
According to Indiana State Police, Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30, authorities went to a home in the 4900 block of West 525 S., near Owensville, to serve an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Aaron Riggs.
Riggs was wanted on a warrant out of Daviess Co., Ind. for a child molesting charge.
When they arrived at the home, state police say they found that Riggs and barricaded himself somewhere in the second story. Authorities tried to get him to surrender, but they say he refused.
Around 7:15, state police say the ISP SWAT team went into the home and found Riggs hiding in a crawl space in the attic.
He was arrested and taken to the Gibson Co. Jail where he is being held on $500,000 bond.
