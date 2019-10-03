New rides, entertainment, parade route for 98th Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This is the 98th Fall Festival and there are quite a few changes coming. Some involve the parade, a new ride, and an opportunity for one lucky person to make a lot of money.
Nut Clubbers are adding a half pot this year. You will have a chance to buy tickets all week long.
Then they will draw a name on Saturday and the winner takes home half the money.
Also, new this year the nut club is changing the parade route. This is to make sure the parade route is no longer interrupted by trains.
So if you like to sit on the bridge, you will want to pick another seat.
The biggest addition is the new ride, the extreme.
“At first glance, it looks a lot like freak out with the exception of it moves in a couple of ways the freak out doesn’t," says West Side Nut Club member Ed Dietz. "If the freak out wasn’t going to turn your lunch over this probably will”
The Fall Festival recently landed in Oprah Winfrey’s magazine ranking No. 6 on the “20 best fall harvest festivals and events across America.”
“We really weren’t surprised, but it was cool to see that nationally it’s recognized as well as right here in Evansville," explains Dietz. "Like you said it Oprah said it, it has to be a fact so its good.”
Fall Festival officially starts on Monday, but there is still so much more to do, including security preps.
