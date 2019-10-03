Member of cross country team featured in Disney movie speaks at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thomas Valles was the keynote speaker at a USI event on Wednesday.
Valles is a member of the state champion McFarland High School cross country team featured in the 2015 Disney film, “McFarland USA.”
He discussed his historic and inspiring running career, the challenges he faced growing up in a small Latino farming town in the 1980s and what it was like to see his life portrayed on the big screen.
“It’s such an inspirational movie, especially for our campus to come and see him and hopefully be inspired, even though the hard work put in while he was in high school he able to accomplish so much thereafter,” said USI Program Advisor Cesar Berrios.
Valles continued his running career at College of the Sequoias and California State University Bakersfield. He remains involved with the sport through coaching.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.