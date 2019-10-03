$22k grant to help low-income families buy homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new grant will help families buy homes in Evansville.
City leaders approved a $22,000 grant agreement with the Hope of Evansville. It will help low-income families make down payments on habitat for Humanity homes.
Ten families will benefit from the money, which comes from the Affordable Housing trust fund.
“Our goal is to improve, number one, housing for low to moderate-income families, but, number two, Evansville within the city limits," says Department of Metropolitan Development Kelly Coures. "We’re down to about 53 percent homeownership. So it’s an effort to rebuild the homeownership percentage here in Evansville.”
Home buyers who receive assistance with the hope of Evansville also must go through a financial literacy process with Hope.
