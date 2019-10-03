Evansville man killed in Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR and WFIE) - Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a crash that killed two people late Monday night.
It happened North Keystone Avenue.
Police say witnesses reported an eastbound pickup truck ignored a red light and hit a car.
They say the two people in the car were killed.
They have been identified as Delaney Frye and Nicolas Hatfield, both 23.
Friends tell us Hatfield is originally from Evansville.
Police say the driver of the truck initially left the scene but was apprehended about a block away. He was taken to taken to the hospital to be treated.
