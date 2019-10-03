Evansville man accused of rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a long list of charges after police say he raped a young girl.
Demarco Johnson, 34, was booked into jail overnight on charges that include battery, sexual misconduct with a minor, residential entry, obstruction of justice, invasion of privacy, and parole violation.
His current mug shot was not available.
According to the police affidavit, the incident happened back in May, and his DNA sample was collected in June.
Authorities say Johnson denied the allegations against him.
The affidavit shows the report came back from the lab on September 26.
Police say the results show Johnson’s DNA profile matches the evidence collected with the rape kit.
