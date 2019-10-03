Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office training for what they hope ‘never happens’

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies got some training on how to respond to an active shooter situation.
Four times a year, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office comes out to the Wendell H. Ford Training Center to work on skills.
Over the past two days, the sheriff’s office main focus has been active shooter training, specifically single officer response.
Deputy Brad Youngman says they have deputies go in what they call a “shoot house” to practice these types of scenarios so that they understand how stressful and mentally exhausting the situations can be.
Deputies tell us when they go through the shoot house their heart rates go up and their breathing becomes more intense.
“I would say we train more than most people,” Deputy Youngman explains. “The reason we do that is because we pray and we just hope to god that it just never happens. But we do want the community to know that we are ready that should that ever god forbid happen here, we would be ready and we would know what to do.”
Other focuses of the skills training include marksmanship principles, qualifications, and classroom demonstration.
