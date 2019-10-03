Cooler weather and rain chances return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a week-long stretch of 90s, cooler weather is finally on the way! Today started off clear and mild, but the clouds that rolled in this afternoon have been due to a cold front, and on the backside of that cold front, cooler air is filtering in from the northwest.
Those clouds will begin to clear back out as we head through the overnight hours, and Friday morning will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s, about 15° cooler than this morning!
The mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the day Friday, but despite the sunshine, the cooler weather will prevail with high temperatures in the lower 70s! It will actually feel like October outside!
A warm front does makes its way into the Tri-State on Saturday, so we will see a brief warmup back into the low to mid 80s, but our skies will stay mostly sunny.
A cold front will quickly follow that on Sunday, which will cool us back into the 70s and bring us scattered rain chances late Saturday night through Sunday. In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain with some isolated totals closer to 0.75 inches. That may not seem like much considering how dry everything is right now, but it will be the first significant rainfall we have had since August!
