Cooler weather and rain chances return

A cold front will quickly follow that on Sunday, which will cool us back into the 70s and bring us scattered rain chances late Saturday night through Sunday. In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain with some isolated totals closer to 0.75 inches. That may not seem like much considering how dry everything is right now, but it will be the first significant rainfall we have had since August!