Business, community leaders gather for annual Gilda’s Club fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Business and community leaders gathered for the fourth annual Rise and Raise for a Cause on Thursday.
The fundraiser supports Gilda’s Club of Evansville, which offers assistance to those who suffer from cancer and their families free of charge.
Those who came had breakfast and listened to members talk about the organization and tell stories about how cancer has impacted them.
President of the Board, JJ Mohr, says this event is crucial to allowing Gilda’s Club to serve the community.
“This is what makes Gilda’s work," Mohr states. "This event is our largest and without the support there would be no Gilda’s. We’re very fortunate to have one in this community.”
The club raised over $170,000 through the last three fundraisers.
