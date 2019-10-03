Autumn Weather On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will snap the early October heat wave that yielded the hottest October temperature on record. The temperature hit 96-degrees Wednesday afternoon setting the all-time high for October which was tied on Tuesday with a high of 94-degrees.
Temperatures sink late via our first October cold front but not before temps reach the upper 80’s/lower 90’s by noon. Temps will slowly fall this afternoon with only slight chances for scattered rain. With the passage of the front, temps will nosedive into the lower 70’s on Friday. Low temps will cascade into the 50’s which is average for this time of year.
