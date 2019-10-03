Arrest made in September shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened September 2.
Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. near Vann and Covert.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with several injuries, including stab wounds.
Officers say witnesses described someone matching 16-year-old Jaylon Smallings-Thomas’ appearance firing a gun.
He was taken into custody at the scene, but denied any involvement.
Police say they found a loaded gun under a rock next to the porch at the scene of the shooting. They say another gun was found nearby in some brush after they got a search warrant.
They say there was evidence a gun was fired inside the home.
Smallings-Thomas was booked into jail Thursday morning on one count of dangerous possession of a firearm and one count of criminal recklessness.
His bond is $1,000.
Police say this is not the first time he has faced gun charges. According to the police affidavit, Smallings-Thomas was adjudicated as a minor in a case from March.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.